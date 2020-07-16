No end to the heat wave

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The beat goes on…not much change in this forecast.
Today will be day seven of our current heatwave and it seems likely that the trend of 90 degrees - or hotter – will continue for at least another week.
Sunshine will be mixed with clouds again today and it will be hot and tropically humid again.
Rain chances will remain on the low side, but at least there’s a small - 20 percent chance – for a few lucky Piedmont neighborhoods to get hosed down later today.
A better rain chance – 40 percent - looks more likely in the mountains where highs will be in the upper 70s.
High temperatures will run in the low to middle 90s Friday and right into early next week and with tropical humidity levels in place, heat index values will push the middle to upper 90s to near 100° for several hours each afternoon.
No washouts are forecast, but scattered showers and heavier storms - in the 40 to 50 percent range - are expected Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
The tropics remain quiet and are expected to remain so trough at least the weekend.
Keep cool and have a great day!
Meteorologist Al Conklin
