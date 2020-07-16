Nazareth Child & Family Connection schedules virtual foster care information session for July 23

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The COVID-19 pandemic has changed lots of things over the last few months, but it hasn’t changed the need for foster parents.
If anything, the need is greater than ever.
Nazareth Child & Family Connection will host a virtual Foster Care Information Session on July 23 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The info session is in advance of the organization’s 10-week foster-parenting classes, which will begin in early fall.
The virtual information meeting, led by Nazareth Director of Foster Care Services Shawn Squirewell, will cover what it takes to become a foster parent, the training that is needed and to answer any questions anyone may have.
Registration for the Foster Care Information Session may be made by visiting https://nazcfc.salsalabs.org/fcrsvp. Video call information will be provided upon registration.
