Man charged in fatal shooting of 17-year-old at northeast Charlotte intersection

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was arrested Thursday and charged with murder in the death of a 17-year-old who was shot and killed in northeast Charlotte over the weekend.
Police said Cory Jermaine McKinney was found shot in the front yard of a home on Cushman Street, not far from the Sugar Creek Community Park on July 12. The teen was taken to the hospital where he died a short time later, according to police.
Police said their initial investigation reveals that McKinney was shot at the intersection of Cushman Street and Ridgedale Circle. He then ran to a nearby residence where he was found by officers.
On Thursday, CMPD said they had arrested 21-year-old Raheem Damion Damond Lowery in the case. He is charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and discharging a firearm in the city limits.
There is no word on a possible motive for the crime and no further information has been released.
Anyone with further details about the case should call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
