Harris Teeter to require masks for customers to help fight spread of virus

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Harris Teeter announced Thursday the company will be requiring customers to wear masks in their stores to help fight the spread of COVID-19.
“According to the CDC, wearing a facial covering, combined with physical distancing and frequent handwashing, has been scientifically proven to reduce the spread of COVID-19,” the company said in a release. “We are taking this extra step now because we recognize additional precautions are needed to protect our country.”
The new regulations begin on July 12. Some shoppers, such as small children or those with medical conditions, could be exempt from wearing a mask in the store, but Harris Teeter urges those shoppers to “consider an alternative option like a face shield or facial covering.”
“If they’re unable to wear a mask or an alternative design, our expertly trained associates will be happy to shop for them through our ExpressLane Online Shopping service, or they may choose to take advantage of delivery options where available,” the company said.
The news comes as a growing list of major retailers across the country put mask mandates in place in their stores as well.
Walmart, Target, CVS, Starbucks, Best Buy, Kohl’s and Kroger Co. have also put mandatory face shield rules in place.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.