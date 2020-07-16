Georgia man arrested on felony charges during Iredell County traffic stop

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Georgia man is facing multiple felony charges stemming from a traffic stop on I-77 in Iredell County.
On Tuesday, Iredell County deputies assigned to the Interstate Criminal Enforcement (ICE) Team (ICE) conducted a traffic stop on a New Mexico registered 2020 Toyota Camry.
After talking to the driver, Clifford Nathaniel Willis III, deputies said a canine perform a check the exterior of the car.
The canine gave an indication that the smell of a controlled substance was coming from the vehicle.
Deputies searched the car and found three grams of marijuana along with a Glock Model 19, 9-millimeter handgun loaded with a15 round magazine.
Officers said the pistol was stolen from Georgia.
Willis was arrested on the scene and taken to the Iredell County Detention Center where he was charged with Felony Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Felony Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Felony Possession of a Concealed Weapon and Misdemeanor Possession of Marijuana.
Willis was issued a $40,000 secured bond on the charges.
