Follow the nose: Salisbury police officer Meadows and K-9 Bolt follow long track to suspect’s home

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Salisbury police officer and his K-9 officer partner ran a long track to apprehend a suspect who had run from police during a traffic stop.
According to the report, police had stopped a Ford Explorer near Zion Hills Apartments off Standish Street early on Thursday morning. When officers asked the occupants to get out of the Explorer, they say one man ran away.
Officer Meadows and Bolt were then called. They say Bolt picked up a scent where the man had gotten out of the SUV, then followed it all the way to the Wiley School Apartments on Ridge Avenue.
Police knocked on the door. A resident initially denied that the suspect was inside, but minutes later the suspect walked out and surrendered to police.
Reginald Devone Mills, 22, was charged with resisting police, and also with the felony counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, carrying a concealed weapon, and drug possession. Bond was set at $20,000.
