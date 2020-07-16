Face mask giveaway happening Thursday and Friday in Kannapolis

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Cabarrus County will hold drive-thru face covering distribution events on Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. under a tent alongside the Cabarrus County Human Services Center (1303 S. Cannon Blvd, Kannapolis).
Staff will distribute two masks per person. Supplies are limited.
On June 26, North Carolina entered a statewide executive order mandating the use of face coverings in public places. For more information on the requirements, visit www.governor.nc.gov.
The County purchased the face masks through federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) funds.
Covering Cabarrus
Cabarrus County distributed more than 10,000 masks at events over the past week. On Saturday, the County hosted drive-thru mask distribution events at Camp Spencer, Frank Liske, Rob Wallace and Vietnam Veterans parks. On July 6, the County co-hosted a distribution event with El Puente Hispano in downtown Concord.
Local COVID-19 Resources
Cabarrus County residents can turn to the Cabarrus Health Alliance (CHA) for ongoing information related to COVID-19 and other public health concerns. CHA provides updates through its website, www.cabarrushealth.org. You can also call the Health Information Line at 704-920-1213 or email healthinfo@cabarrushealth.org. Follow the CHA on Facebook and Twitter, @CabarrusHealth.
