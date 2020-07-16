CMPD working to facilitate home repairs after SWAT incident finds no suspect

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte police are working to facilitate repairs to a home after a SWAT incident where no suspect was found inside.
On July 11 at 6:05 p.m., Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officers attempted to serve outstanding felony warrants on 19-year-old Trey McClendon.
McClendon had multiple outstanding violent felony warrants for his arrest, including two counts of Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill and one count of Assault with a Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury.
CMPD received information from members of the neighborhood that he was present inside of the residence.
SWAT was called to the scene to assist with his apprehension, given McClendon’s violent history.
After several hours of attempting to communicate with McClendon were unsuccessful, officers attempted to enter the location to take McClendon into custody.
Police say SWAT sent pepper spray into the residence to gain a non-violent resolution. After those efforts were unsuccessful, SWAT deployed tear gas.
Officers subsequently went into the home and determined that McClendon was not there.
The home suffered structural damage as a result of the operation.
CMPD extended an offer of alternate living accommodations to the residents, who declined. CMPD is currently working with city Risk Management attempting to facilitate repair to the damages incurred.
“The resulting circumstances following the operation are regrettable as the CMPD always strives to balance public safety while protecting personal property,” a press release read.
