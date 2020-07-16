Charlotte teachers react to CMS’ fall semester plan

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - CMS teachers are getting ready for two weeks of in-person learning, then a shift back to remote learning, for the upcoming fall semester.
For the first two weeks of school, students will be separated into three groups per school and will attend school on a rotation of in-person plus remote learning. Officials say the first two weeks are more of an “onboarding period”, where students meet their teachers, to know who they’ll be learning with.
"I feel that this was a good compromise," third grade math teacher Val Vajay says. "Because we're meeting new students, they're meeting a new teacher. As an elementary teacher, that's already intimidating for children, and so being able to meet them face to face, establish a rapport with them for a few days, it makes sense."
Still, there are health concerns some are considering.
"Even myself who's at high risk, I could consider doing this," high school science teacher Erlene Lyde says. "Because I really believe we should establish that relationship with kids in some way. I will be weighing for myself what I need to do, but I will be PPE-ing it up to the max."
Some say they are happy to start with 10 days in-person then switch to remote learning, because there will be a chance to keep others they come in contact with safe from whatever they may be exposed to.
"That will allow us as teachers to quarantine," fourth grade teacher Hayley Rowley says. "And I fully plan on getting tested if it's accessible right after that time."
Still, there are concerns, and some wondering if it is worth the potential exposure to return for those 10 in-person school days.
"I don't know how much of a relationship I'm going to be able to really build with my students in three to four day periods," sixth grade social studies teacher Braxton Becoats says.
For the few days each student is at school during their rotation, they are expected to keep their distance, and wear masks. There is some concern about teachers being able to enforce such guidelines.
“Being six feet apart, wearing masks, not talking to each other, not interacting with each other is not in American school children’s DNA,” Lyde says. “Their tendency is going to be to say, ‘I’m not doing that.’”
"From the viewpoint of a lower elementary teacher, we've got so many kids with oral fixations, they constantly have something in their mouth," Vajay says. "I already know how difficult it would be for my third graders, to be able to keep that mask on and not touch it."
As the plan is announced, CMS teachers do not know how long they will then be working virtually, but they are preparing for a long term adjustment to this style of teaching.
“It felt like I was building the airplane as it was flying, in that last semester,” high school history teacher Kevin Gobuty says. “But I was doing the best I could. In a month, I became a Canvas wizard. And listening to the school board meeting, having them talk about having curriculum experts helping to build out the shells of lesson planning, I feel like taking what they’ve already created, and giving them the Mr. Gobuty special touch.”
These teachers want to assure parents that they can be at ease, and encourage them to ask their questions, but have patience as they find the answers.
“Just trust your educators and trust the school system,” Becoats says. “Because nine times out of 10, we will either have the answer, or be able to find an answer to help you.”
