Central Cabarrus Carol Parrish named 2020 recipient of the Everlene Davis Award from North Carolina Department of Public Instruction

Mrs. Carol Parrish began teaching Family and Consumer Science in 1998. With a career spanning over two decades, Carol has served as a teacher leader at the school, district and state level for Family and Consumer Science Education. She has also served as advisor to FCCLA and had winning district, state and national student delegation teams. Carol has a undergraduate degree in Nutrition from Appalachian State University and a masters in Environmental Science, Nutrition & Public Health from Winthrop University.