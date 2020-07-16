Central Cabarrus Carol Parrish named 2020 recipient of the Everlene Davis Award from North Carolina Department of Public Instruction

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Central Cabarrus High School Family & Consumer Science Teacher Mrs. Carol Parrish was named the recipient of the 2020 Everlene Davis Award from the NC Department of Public Education at NC CTE Summer Conference which is presented to a teacher that has made a lasting impact on NC Family and Consumer Science Education.
Beginning in 2017, this award was named for Everlene Davis that has been a Family and Consumer Science teacher since 1956. She exemplifies excellence in the field of Family and Consumer Science from professional organization, mentoring new teachers, presenting at numerous conferences, and an outstanding Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) adviser.
Mrs. Carol Parrish began teaching Family and Consumer Science in 1998. With a career spanning over two decades, Carol has served as a teacher leader at the school, district and state level for Family and Consumer Science Education. She has also served as advisor to FCCLA and had winning district, state and national student delegation teams. Carol has a undergraduate degree in Nutrition from Appalachian State University and a masters in Environmental Science, Nutrition & Public Health from Winthrop University.
