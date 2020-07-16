‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted for attempted murder in Gaston Co.

By WBTV Web Staff | July 16, 2020 at 11:51 PM EDT - Updated July 16 at 11:51 PM

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man considered armed and dangerous is wanted for attempted murder connected to a shooting in Gaston County.

The Gaston County Police Department responded to Capps Drive near Bessemer City in reference to a reported vehicle accident on Thursday around 3:40 p.m.

Once officers were on scene, it was determined the driver of the vehicle had been shot.

Through the investigation, the suspect was identified as 19-year-old Zachary Michael Patrick McGraw from Belmont.

McGraw goes by the nickname of “Ziplock”, and police say he is considered armed and dangerous.

McGraw is wanted on outstanding attempted first-degree murder warrants.

If you encounter McGraw, do not approach him. Contact 911 or the Gaston County Police Department at 704-866-3300.

If you have information on this investigation, please contact detectives at 704-866-3320 or Crimestoppers at 704-861-8000.

There is no further information available at this time.

