Woman stabs owner in face at restaurant in Charlotte

By WBTV Web Staff | July 15, 2020 at 9:54 PM EDT - Updated July 15 at 9:54 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are looking for a woman who stabbed a restaurant owner in the face inside the business in Charlotte.

The incident took place at the Cottage Chinese Restaurant on Ashley Road.

Police say a female suspect entered the restaurant and stabbed the victim in the face with a knife on July 12, around 7:45 p.m.

The assault happened after the suspect had an argument with the victim, who is the owner of the restaurant. 

The victim received a serious, but non-life-threatening injury as a result of the attack.

CMPD is asking anyone in the community who knows the suspect to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

