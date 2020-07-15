Woman stabs owner in face at restaurant in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are looking for a woman who stabbed a restaurant owner in the face inside the business in Charlotte.
The incident took place at the Cottage Chinese Restaurant on Ashley Road.
Police say a female suspect entered the restaurant and stabbed the victim in the face with a knife on July 12, around 7:45 p.m.
The assault happened after the suspect had an argument with the victim, who is the owner of the restaurant.
The victim received a serious, but non-life-threatening injury as a result of the attack.
CMPD is asking anyone in the community who knows the suspect to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.
