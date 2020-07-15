Volunteers help fund, install wheelchair mats at beach accesses in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Volunteers assisted in funding and installing new wheelchair mats at public beach accesses in North Myrtle Beach.
According to the city, the initiative was organized by Luke Sharp of the Adaptive Surf Project. Volunteers from the Surfrider Foundation assisted city staff in installing the wheelchair mats.
The mats help improve beach accessibility by reducing the distance wheelchairs must travel over the sand, officials said.
The wheelchair mats are located at the following beach accesses:
- 4200 North Ocean Boulevard
- 3400 North Ocean Boulevard
- 6th Avenue South
- 33rd Avenue South
- 47th Avenue South
- Shorehaven Drive in the Crescent Beach section.
“These six wheelchair mat locations along the North Myrtle Beach coastline meet South Carolina Department of Health & Environmental Control (SCDHEC) and South Carolina Office of Ocean & Coastal Resource Management (OCRM) regulations,” a post on the city’s Facebook stated.
The city of North Myrtle Beach owns and maintains over 140 public beach access points, 44 of which are wheelchair accessible.
