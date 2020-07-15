Two Rowan-Cabarrus students selected for N.C. State Goodnight Scholars program

“Rowan-Cabarrus has forever changed my life and set me on the path to success,” said Mayle, who graduated in May 2020 with an Associate in Engineering degree. “The Goodnight Scholarship is a dream come true, and I owe much of my success to the faculty and staff who inspired me, encouraged me and believed in me. I have had a love for science, space and engineering for as long as I can remember, but I was not sure I would actually be able to go to college and pursue the career I have always wanted.”