Teen charged for murder of 14-year-old Terreon Geter in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police have charged a 17-year-old for the murder of 14-year-old Terreon Geter outside an arcade on Beatties Ford Road in Charlotte.
Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department have charged 17-year-old Kevin Zachary Smith with murder and larceny of a firearm.
As a result of continued investigation, Homicide Unit detectives identified Smith as a suspect in this case.
On Wednesday, Smith was apprehended by CMPD’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team (VCAT) and transported to the LEC to be interviewed by detectives.
At the conclusion of the interview, Smith was taken to the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office and charged with murder and larceny of a firearm.
Police say Terreon was killed and another person was seriously injured in a shooting near a shopping center in north Charlotte. The initial call came in after 1 p.m. from a shopping center on the 3400 block of Beatties Ford Road, near Lynchester Place.
Around 1:30 p.m., CMPD says an altercation took place at an arcade when the two people were shot. When officers arrived, they found Terreon with an apparent gunshot wound outside the arcade on Beatties Ford Road.
A Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s deputy was working off duty nearby when they heard shots and ran towards it. This deputy attempted to render aid and called for more help.
Police say Terreon was pronounced dead at the hospital a short time later.
The second victim was taken via private car and stopped at West Trade Street where MEDIC picked the victim up and took them to Atrium hospital.
Terreon’s family spoke with WBTV as they grieved over the loss of Terreon, who was fatally shot in north Charlotte on June 30.
In an emotional interview, Terreon’s family said an outpouring of support from the community helped as they heard from friends of Terreon and past coaches about how much of an impact he made on their lives.
On July 6, Councilman Malcolm Graham brought out more than seven pages of calls for service at the address on Beatties Ford Road where Terreon Geter was shot and killed.
CMPD Major Dave Robinson revealed that Geter had a handgun on him when he was killed and was involved in a violent incident with another person before the shooting happened.
The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.
