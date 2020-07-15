Rowan deputy rescues elderly woman from burning car

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A detective with the Rowan Sheriff’s Office is credited with helping an elderly woman to get safely out of her burning car just minutes before it was engulfed in flames.
Rowan Sheriff Kevin Auten said that Detective Josh Simmons was investigating an unrelated case and was driving to Winston-Salem to interview someone at Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center.
While driving on Highway 52 near exit 92 in Davidson County, Simmons noticed a car on the opposite of the road that was on fire. Simmons parked his car, then crossed the highway to go to the burning car.
The elderly driver of the car was not able to get out, telling Simmons that she was not able to open the door. Simmons got the woman out of the car just before the car was fully engulfed.
The woman was not injured.
Josh Simmons has been with the Rowan Sheriff’s Office since July, 2015.
