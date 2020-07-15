Piedmont Players announces Dance Conservatory

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Piedmont Players has announced a new Dance Conservatory. It starts July 20. Anyone interested can sign up now using the link below.
Read all of the information regarding days/times and about the instructors at https://piedmontplayers.com/dance-conservatory/
Participants can choose as many classes as they like.
There are professional online dance classes for high school students and adults. There is a $75 tuition for four 45-minute classes that meet once a week.
Starting July 20
Monday
6:30pm-7:15pm Intro to Musical Theatre, Instructor Ashlyn Keller-Silver
7:30pm-8:15pm Intermediate Theatre Dance, Instructor Ashlyn Keller-Silver
-Each week, Class will consist of a jazz based warm- up and learning a combination from shows such as The Producers, Mamma Mia, Memphis and Aida.
Tuesday
6:30pm-7:15pm Intro to West African Dance, Instructor Sakinah Shakoor Riley
Beginner
-This class is an introduction to West African dance movement. Students will learn the art of common dance traits. This fun, engaging class is the ideal space to explore culture and tradition through dance.
7:30pm-8:15pm Intermediate West African Dance, Instructor Sakinah Shakoor Riley
Intermediate
-This class will offer an upbeat West African dance experience. Students will learn traditional African dance sequences and common drum rhythms. Students will enjoy the freedom to build on skill and style each week. This class will offer an amazing workout and joyous fulfillment through the art of dance.
Wednesday
6:30pm-7:15pm Intro to Urban Hip Hop, Instructor Sergio Mejia
7:30pm-8:15pm Intermediate Street Jazz, Instructor Sergio Mejia
-These high energy classes will begin with a warm-up and feature street and commercial dances from MTV, Disney and Universal Studios.
Thursday
6:30pm-7:15pm Intermediate/Advanced Theatre Jazz, Instructor Tod A. Kubo
-A dance class for those that want to push themselves or for the experienced and trained dancer. This high energy course will include dance from the A Chorus Line, Rock of Ages, Cats, and more!
7:30pm-8:15pm Strength and Flexibility for Dancers, Instructor Tod A. Kubo
-This class will teach how stretching properly before and after a dance workout helps to prevent injury, by making the muscles more pliable. In addition, students will work on improving posture, increasing flexibility and range of motion and strengthening the muscles.
To sign up, visit: https://piedmontplayers.com/dance-conservatory/
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.