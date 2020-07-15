Pediatric health experts in Charlotte weigh in on schools potentially reopening

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Health experts are weighing in on Governor Cooper’s decision to let schools decide whether to reopen, stay virtual, or do a combination of the two.
There are still a lot of unknowns, but more research is coming out when it comes to coronavirus and children.
Mother and middle school teacher Christy Burns has concerns about in-person learning.
“The cases are so high in Mecklenburg right now that I’d rather start off the year all-online and then re-visit,” Burns said.
Experts from Levine Children’s Hospital say when testing began, children only represented 1 percent of positive cases. They now represent about 11 percent.
“We are seeing that the transmission from adults to children is probably going to play a bigger role than children to adults,” Dr. Amina Ahmed said. “Do children transmit to eachother? Absolutely, of course we know viruses are easily shared. I don’t know that we will know the full impact of that until we go into the fall.”
They recommend parents check the boxes on routine back-to-school requirements.
“We are ensuring access for our children so they may be seen for their routine wellness visits and immunizations,” Dr. Janelle White said.
Children should also be getting used to wearing a mask.
“I’m used to smiling when I see a friend, and scratching my nose, so it’s gonna be a lot harder,” fifth grader Davon Tipton said.
Doctors suggest talking with your kids to alleviate anxiety.
“It’s important to validate that, not sugarcoat it and say there’s no risk out there,” Dr. Cheryl Dodds said. “You want to be honest with them, but not exaggerate risk.”
Preparation will be key so that if schools reopen they stay open.
“If a child is ill, ideally you would test them and keep them out if they’re positive, and then do the contract tracing in that classroom,” Dr. Ahmed said. “That’s going to be a lot of work, but that’s the best way to make sure there is no further spread.”
When it comes to children who already have underlying medical conditions, the doctors said they need to have a conversation with their specialist to determine the safest course of action.
