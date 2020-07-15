North Carolina remains in Phase 2, gym owners adapt as best as possible

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced that the state will remain in the “Safer at Home” Phase 2 of reopening for at least another three weeks.
When the current executive order expires this Friday, July 17, North Carolina will continue to stay paused in Safer at Home Phase 2 for three weeks.
Gym owners across the state were hopeful Governor Cooper would announce Tuesday that gyms could open, but they said they weren’t super surprised with the disappointment.
“After the first disappointment with the last announcement, it was too emotional. We’re just going to have plan A and plan B and we’re just going to adjust to what we can do,” said Melissa Price with Burn Boot Camp.
WBTV first spoke to Price at the end of May, when she was expected Governor Cooper to announce North Carolina would enter into Phase 2 and include gyms. Instead, Cooper announced Phase 2 but said gyms still couldn’t open.
Many gym owners are frustrated. When they were forced to close in March, most gym owners thought they’d be open by summer. Now halfway through the summer, gym owners are doing what they can to keep their businesses afloat.
At Burn Boot Camps, they offered Zoom workouts throughout the summer. In Phase 2, they’re offering outdoor workouts with class sizes less than 25 people.
“It’s so much more than a gym, its a second family for many people,” she said.
Price says it was important for her to find a way to continue serving her clients, saying many of them don’t just gain physical health but also mental health through working out.
When asked if she thinks Phase 3 will start in August, she says she's not betting on anything.
“It would be great to have something that’s not the worst case scenario but were planning to accommodate anything that’s thrown our way the best we can,” she said.
PAIGE: Along with gyms not being able to reopen, bars and nightclubs must remain closed. Movie theaters, entertainment venues and public playgrounds are all closed in Phase 2 as well.
The Phase 2 extension will last until August 7.
