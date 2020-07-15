No end to the heat, but storms make a comeback

The weekend will be warm and a bit muggier. Highs will stay about the same with dew points in the 70s much of the time. Thunderstorm chances will be higher too. There’s a 40% each weekend day. That isn’t due to an organized system. Our more typical afternoon t-storms will start to make a comeback. While they have been pretty isolated the past few days, they should be more numerous by the weekend. The same pattern will continue into next week.