No end to the heat, but storms make a comeback

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Our stretch of hot days continues. Yesterday’s high was 95° and today we made it to 94°. We are in it to win it on this one! Highs will be in the low to mid 90s for the foreseeable future.
Thursday will be a lot like today has been. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s with a chance for a few scattered showers or a thunderstorm. Not everyone should count on getting one though. Only about 20% coverage is expected. Friday will be much the same with a 30% chance.
The weekend will be warm and a bit muggier. Highs will stay about the same with dew points in the 70s much of the time. Thunderstorm chances will be higher too. There’s a 40% each weekend day. That isn’t due to an organized system. Our more typical afternoon t-storms will start to make a comeback. While they have been pretty isolated the past few days, they should be more numerous by the weekend. The same pattern will continue into next week.
Make it a great evening!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.