NASCAR All Star Race brings fans to Bristol, not Charlotte

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WBTV) - It was supposed to be held at the Charlotte Motor Speedway. Twice it was scheduled there this year. COVID-19, though made for a change in plans.
Wednesday night was still All Star night for NASCAR, but it was set for Bristol, Tennessee instead of Charlotte.
“Yeah, I’m disappointed,” said Matt Adkins of Charlotte, but he still went to Bristol to see the race. “Had to see it.”
For many fans, heading to Bristol was more than just for racing. It was to make a statement, said John Griffin of New Jersey.
“To show other sports that you can still be safe and allow fans to come to the event,” Griffin said.
NASCAR opened the gates to tens of thousands of fans Wednesday.
It’s the first substantial crowd allowed since the COVID-19 crisis began.
There was to be a limit of 30,000 fans in the 160,000 seat speedway. That was to allow for social distancing.
Fans would also be required to wear face masks everywhere except in their own seat.
Medical checks were set up for everyone coming onto speedway property.
Officials will review the procedures and how fans adhered to them while making decisions about future races.
