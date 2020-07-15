Man killed after box truck runs into tractor-trailer on Gaston County interstate

BELMONT, N.C. (WBTV) - A 72-year-old Ohio man was killed when a box truck collided with a tractor-trailer in Belmont.
The incident occurred around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday on Interstate 85 South just north of N.C. 273.
The driver of the box truck, Tony Angelona Jr., was taken to CaroMont Regional Medical Center, where he later died.
Nobody else was hurt in the collision.
Anyone with more information should call Belmont Police Officer Mike Harris at 704-825-3792
