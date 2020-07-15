Gaston County health officials ask public to remain vigilant as COVID-19 trends increase

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Gaston County Health officials are asking the community to remain vigilant in the fight against COVID-19.
Trends in Gaston County have been moving in the wrong direction for about two months.
Gaston County Public Health Director Steve Eaton says more people need to recognize and abide by the 3 W’s; wear your mask, wait 6 feet, and wash your hands frequently.
“We know people are tired. I’m tired. Tired of living under these rules that have changed our lives so much. But this is a marathon not a sprint and we can make change,” Eaton said.
According to Gaston County, in May about 5 percent of people who were tested for coronavirus were testing positive.
Most recent data shows that percent positive nearing 13 percent.
Hospitalizations and positive cases per day are also increasing.
In May, CaroMont Health reported less than 10 people hospitalized with COVID-19 as an average over 7 days.
Now, they are reporting between 40-45 hospitalized patients over a 7-day period.
Tuesday, Gaston County reported five outbreaks in congregate living facilities. Prior to the five outbreaks that were all reported within the last week, Gaston County had not had any outbreaks.
“With deep community spread, the depth and breadth of spread in our community and across our country, there is much more spread out there,” Eaton said.
Some leaders have pushed back on wearing masks but with numbers continuing to rise, health leaders are asking the public to listen to the experts.
“These are our health experts. These are the people on the frontlines battling this virus every day. And what they are telling you is the science is: the mask work. And the mask shouldn’t be political. This is about caring for one another as a community,” Gaston County Public Information Officer Adam Gaub said.
