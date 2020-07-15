Driver sought after ‘United We Stand’ mural vandalized in Lincolnton

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Lincolnton are asking for the public’s help identifying a driver who they believe vandalized a mural Tuesday night.
The incident happened around 10:13 p.m. at the “United We Stand” mural on North Poplar Street beside First Federal Park. Police say someone performed a tire burn out across the mural.
Investigators say the act was carried out by a white male driving a dark-colored full-size pickup truck. The truck appears to be two-tone with a gray/silver or chrome piece running across the bottom. Witnesses told police the truck was possibly a Dark Green Chevrolet Silverado 1500.
The organizer of the mural, Demarius Pearson, told WBTV he went out to the site on Wednesday to get a first-hand look at the damage.
Pearson said he will be back out on Thursday to repaint. He said he plans to repaint the letters, but will leave the marks in between them as a message. He also posted a message about it on Twitter.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Lincolnton Police Department at 704-736-8900 or Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at 704-736-8909. You could possible receive a reward up to $1,000.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.