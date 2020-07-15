CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Not much change in this forecast...typical mid-July weather for the Carolinas. Today will be day six of our current heat wave and it seems likely that the trend of 90° - or better – will continue for at least another week.
Sunshine will dominate for the rest of the week while rain chances will remain on the low side, but at least there’s a small - 20% chance – for a few lucky neighborhoods to get hosed down later today and again on Thursday.
High temperatures will run in the middle 90s today and Thursday and with tropical humidity levels in place, heat index values will push the middle to upper 90s to near 100° for several hours each afternoon.
By the end of the work week and continuing into the weekend, rain chances are expected to inch up while temperatures may back off – just a bit. No washouts are forecast, but scattered storms - in the 40% range - are expected Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
The tropics remain quiet and are expected to remain so this week.
Have a great hump day and keep cool!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
