CMS teachers react to governor’s decision to reopen schools under hybrid plan

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte Mecklenburg school teachers don’t know if Plan B is the right plan for Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools.
On Monday, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced North Carolina will have to follow ‘Plan B’ at a minimum, in order to reopen come fall.
That means a mix of in-person and remote learning.
Teachers with CMS say they’re worried about the amount of change and resources it’s going to take, for a school district of CMS’s size to make Plan B happen.
“I just need the CMS Board of Education to make the best decision for us,” says CMS teacher, Amanda Thompson. “If we don’t have good working conditions then we don’t have good learning conditions. The only way I will say yes to Plan B is if the NCGA funds it, because underserved schools are going to hurt our kids.”
CMS says district principals and school level administrators traditionally have requested school based staff to provide their “intent” of returning for the next school year in to order to accurately determine staffing needs.
This request process generally covers reasons such as retirement, resignation, request for new assignments, etc.
This year the request came from CMS district human resources department, and a question was added to cover COVID-19 related reasons that may cause an employee to request an alternative work arrangement like working from home.
More than 10,600 school-based staff members who responded to a CMS survey said they intended to remain in their current school assignment and report in-person to work as directed by their principal or supervisor.
More than 1,300 staff members said they would request an alternative work arrangement, (e.g. working remotely), if available for their position for reasons related to COVID-19.
The CMS Board of Education plans to meet Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. to discuss the district’s decision on which plan to follow for reopening.
