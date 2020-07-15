CMS to start with two weeks of in-person learning, fully virtual by week three

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg School Board has voted that CMS will have two weeks of in-person learning to start the year, with fully-virtual instruction by the third week of school.
The plan was named “Plan B Plus Remote.”
This means for the first two weeks of school, students will be separated into three groups per school and will attend school on a rotation of in-person plus remote learning.
By the third week of school, instruction for all CMS students will be fully-virtual only. No students or staff would be in CMS facilities or use CMS transportation.
Officials say the first two weeks are more of an “orientation period”, where students meet their teachers, to know who they’ll be learning with.
CMS Board Member Marshall says CMS needs time - teachers need time to get back in the building and time to see the positive rate of cases drop.
School officials want to get back to in-person instruction, but they stress that they need more time, and that’s what they say Plan B Plus Remote does.
This is how the three groups of students are organized in the first two weeks of school.
- Group A comes in Monday through Wednesday, three consecutive days.
- Group B comes in Thursday, Friday, Monday and Tuesday.
- Group C comes in the last three days of the second week of school which would be Wednesday through Friday.
Parents will be notified which group their student is assigned.
Even though CMS will follow Plan B Plus Remote, CMS will still offer a Fully Remote Academy available to any student or family preferring to learn remotely instead of in person.
If students/families choose the fully-remote academy, your child would not have the rotation of first two weeks of in-person learning.
This plan was voted on during an emergency board meeting on Wednesday, July 15. The board also approved a remote learning plan as required by SB 704.
On Tuesday, Gov. Roy Cooper announced that North Carolina schools would reopen in August under “Plan B,” allowing both in-person and remote learning. Local school districts were also allowed the option of completely virtual learning, as laid out in N.C.‘s “Plan C.”
Face coverings will be required for every teacher, staff and student from kindergarten through high school. The governor says studies have shown overwhelmingly that face coverings reduce disease transmission. To help, the state will be providing at least five reusable face coverings for every student, teacher and staff member.
With transportation during the first two weeks of school, CMS says only one student would be allowed per seat. That means 24 students would be able to ride on a school bus at one time which is a third of the capacity of what a CMS bus would normally bring in.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.