17-year-old shot three times in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies say a 17-year-old was shot three times in Rowan County late Monday night.
Around 11:30 p.m., the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office was called to the area of Hurley School Drive and Statesville Boulevard in reference to a possible shooting.
The victim was a 17-year-old juvenile and was shot three times in the right arm. He was driven to Novant Health Rowan Medical Center, and was later air lifted to Baptist Hospital where officials say he is in stable condition after emergency surgery.
The suspects in this shooting incident are believed to be juveniles from the West Rowan area.
The victim reportedly told deputies he drove to the location on Hurley School Road with a friend to meet another person, and shortly after, they were met by two people who stepped out of the woods.
He told officials he had a conversation with the two suspects, and they told him to give them all his stuff or they would shoot him. He says a heavy set light-skinned male then shot him in the arm.
The teen left the location quickly in his vehicle, and stopped a short distance later to allow his friend to drive him to the hospital.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245, 1st Sgt Ollie Greene 704-216-8686 or Detective Josh Simmons 704-216-8662.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.