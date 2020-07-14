Temps stay up, rain chances stay down

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Sunshine will continue to dominate for the rest of the week while rain chances will remain on the low side – no more than a 20% chance through Thursday.
High temperatures will run in the lower to middle 90s each day and with tropical humidity levels in place, heat index values will push the middle to upper 90s for several hours each afternoon.
By the end of the work week and continuing into the weekend, rain chances are expected to inch up while temperatures may back off – just a bit. No washouts are forecast, but scattered storms - in the 40% range - are expected Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
The tropics remain quiet and are expected to remain so this week.
Have a great week and keep cool!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
