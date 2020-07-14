Teen charged in wreck that killed 16-year-old Myers Park HS student in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A 16-year-old Myers Park High School student was killed in a crash early Sunday in south Charlotte. A 15-year-old driver was charged
Police responded to the deadly crash around midnight on Sunday near the intersection of Sardis Road North and Charter Brook Lane.
A Toyota SUV crashed into a power pole and rolled over.
The rear passenger, identified as 16-year-old Lucy Wiley was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver was taken to the hospital for treatment, and was charged with Felony Death by Vehicle, Felony Serious Injury, DWI and Reckless Driving.
A juvenile arrest was completed, and the suspect was released to the custody of her parents, police said.
Police said alcohol and possible drug use, along with excessive speed, are believed to be major contributing factors to this crash.
Investigators say that a 2007 Toyota RAV4 was traveling west on Sardis Road North at a high rate of speed when it ran off the roadway to the right, struck a power pole and rolled.
The car was occupied by a 15-year-old driver and two passengers, both juveniles.
The driver and front-seat passenger were taken to Atrium Heath Main with injuries, and the rear seat passenger was pronounced deceased at the scene. All occupants were wearing seatbelts.
Myers Park High School officials posted on Facebook, stating that that three people were Myers Park High School students.
The school described Wiley as a rising junior at the school.
School officials say the driver of the car has been released from the hospital and the other passenger is still recovering from injuries in the hospital.
“Please know that our counselors are standing by for any students or families,” the Facebook post read. “Please keep these students and their families in your thoughts and prayers.”
