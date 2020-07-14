Suspects flee shooting scene, crash into church van, bus in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies say suspects fled a shooting scene before crashing into a church van and a church bus in Salisbury Monday.
On Monday, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office was called to respond to Barbour Street in Salisbury in reference to shots being fired into a dwelling.
The home was hit by at least one round, but may not have been the intended target. Several shell casings and live ammo were collected.
A suspect vehicle fled the scene, and crashed into a church van and a church bus located at the Damascus Emmanuel Pentecostal Church.
The suspects fled from the wrecked car, and when officers arrived a K-9 utilization was conducted but no one was located.
The vehicle was seized and towed to a secured lot. Officials say apparently no one was injured in this incident.
A search warrant was conducted at a home on Barbour Street and several boxes of empty and live ammo were located along with other items that belong to persons of interest.
A search warrant was also conducted on the seized suspect vehicle which was a gray four-door 2017 Toyota Corolla.
Several items of evidence were seized from the car as well.
It is unknown who the shooter(s) were, however it is believed that the suspects may be tied to the recent shootings in Salisbury.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245, 1st Sgt Ollie Greene 704-216-8686 or Detective Travis Allen 704-216-8715.
