S.C. governor, lawmakers to discuss reopening schools during Wednesday news conference

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTV) - Governor Henry McMaster will hold a press conference at the South Carolina State House on Wednesday to discuss reopening schools in South Carolina.
Gov. McMaster will be joined by State Senate President Harvey Peeler and House Speaker Jay Lucas for the press conference.
The event will take place at 11 a.m. on Wednesday.
This comes as many school districts across the state present plans on how to safely welcome students and teachers back into the classroom during the coronavirus pandemic. However, some education officials have voiced their concerns about reopening due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Many districts are also deciding on whether to push back school start dates in order to give teachers and staff more time to safely prepare classrooms.
South Carolina schools have been closed since March when COVID-19 cases started to ramp up in the state.
State Superintendent Molly Spearman said the decision to reopen South Carolina schools will be not be swayed by pressure from the federal government.
“Education is a state and local issue. To say that everybody has to return back immediately in the same old way in school, those kind of decisions should not be made by bureaucrats in Washington, D.C.,” Spearman said. “Those decisions and what we’re doing in South Carolina are best made here in South Carolina.”
Spearman then said the decision to reopen or not will be based on information from the state’s department of health and the CDC.
She does believe in-person classes will resume next month.
The state’s Department of Education has also ordered almost 500,000 masks for teachers, custodians, cafeteria workers, and bus drivers. Each worker will get five to use and then wash.
