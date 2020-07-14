Rowan-Salisbury Schools announces new Chief Human Resources Officer

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Dr. Jill Hall-Freeman is the new Rowan-Salisbury Chief Human Resources Officer.
Dr. Freeman is currently Executive Director of Professional Learning for the Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools. She has experience in leadership development, curriculum and instruction, and professional learning management and design.
Dr. Freeman is a North Carolina Principal Fellow, a National Board Certified Teacher of Mathematics with 26 years of teaching and educational administration experience. She is a graduate of the North Carolina Aspiring Superintendent’s Program.
Dr. Freeman received her Bachelor’s in Mathematics from NC State University and her Master’s in School Administration from UNC-Greensboro. She also received her Specialist in Education Administration and her Doctorate in Educational Administration from UNC-Greensboro.
