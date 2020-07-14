N.C. Supreme Court puts hold on order that resumed bowling

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s highest court has blocked temporarily a judge’s ruling that allowed dozens of North Carolina’s bowling alleys to reopen by overturning a portion of Gov. Roy Cooper’s COVID-19 executive order.
The state Supreme Court granted on Tuesday the request of state attorneys for Cooper, who says a preliminary injunction issued last week by a trial judge would make it harder to bring the virus under control.
The decision puts a temporary delay upon Judge James Gale’s order, meaning the bowling alleys must shut down again for now. The justices also agreed to review the content of Gale’s decision.
In a lawsuit filed by an association representing 75 North Carolina bowling alleys, Gale ruled Cooper’s executive order wrongly treated them differently than businesses with similar levels of risk for spreading the virus that the governor had let reopen.
Cooper had allowed restaurants, barber shops and salons to reopen partially in late May. But bars, gyms and skating rinks have remained closed since March.
