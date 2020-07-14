MPD searching for missing 4-year-old, could be headed to Houston

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Officers with the Memphis Police Department are desperately searching for a missing 4-year-old.
Police have set up a mobile command unit so they can search for this little girl near the 5000 block of Biscoe Avenue between Bartlett Road and N. Mendenhall Road near the Berclair area.
Harley Corbett was last seen around 9:00 Monday night.
Police said Harley might be with her mother Nicola Corbett and they could be headed to Houston, Texas. Harley was last seen wearing Mickey Mouse clothes.
The child is 2-feet tall, weighs about 35-lbs, has black twists in her hair with brown eyes.
If you see her, call MPD at 901-528-CASH or Missing Person’s at 901-636-4479.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.