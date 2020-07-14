Mixed reactions on Rock Hill Schools’ board reopening decision

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Going to school will be different this coming fall, but two school districts in York County are showing us just how different it will be.
Rock Hill School districts released information parents need to know when sending their kids back to school.
The vote on all virtual school failed two to five. Instead, the Rock Hill School Board unanimously voted to do an alternating A B schedule. That means students will go to school for in-classroom, face-to face learning twice a week.
Part of the reason the virtual option failed was because of ratios. There would have been a 45 student to one teacher ratio in the classroom during this virtual time period. Virtual schooling is not completely off the table yet, according to the board. They agreed that if the cases get too high, they would send students back home to their computers.
Their decision goes against recommendation by South Carolina health leaders. SCDHEC classified York County in the high-risk category. That means DHEC recommended school districts in York County take the virtual option since numbers in the county are high, but all seven Rock Hill school board members voted for the sub-board’s option.
Students will either go to school Wednesday Friday or Tuesday Thursday. Rock Hill Schools says the 50 percent capacity will help with classroom social distancing. With the two in person days, a third day will be used for extra learning opportunities students might need.
The board chairman, Helena Miller, told members they would meet in person starting in August to lead by example.
”When we welcome back our students and staff into the building I think it’s appropriate to basically practice what we are asking our teachers, students and families to do,” says Miller.
The decision is causing a mix of reactions for parents.
”It’s scary to send her back to the classroom,” says Rock Hill parent Emily Bell.
With school closer than she thinks, Bell is trying to get her daughter prepared for more than just her ABCs.
”It is difficult to think that we haven’t seen a decrease in quite awhile that we’re going to be ok heading back inside the classrooms,” she says.
Bell admits she wanted virtual at first, but two on two off schedule is more appealing for her daughter. She does understand what she calls her “privilege.” With her work schedule, Bell says she is able to stay at home with her daughter the two to three days she’s out of school. She understands the same cannot be said for some parents.
”I’m wanting my child to be with her friends and feel that love that she feels from her teacher,” says Bell.
”I think the way our community spread is right now it’s absolutely insane for anyone to be in school,” says Sara McAllister, another Rock Hill Schools parent.
She says she would rather send her kids to school with the A B schedule, but instead she is thinking about going virtual. McAllister works from home, so she can stay at home with her kids. She does not want to take up room in the classroom when she knows she has another option.
”I really feel for my friends who have to work and their kids are going to be in these situations,” she says.
As McAllister struggles to make her decision, she realizes there was never a good one for the board. Bell feels the exact same way.
”I don’t think anything they chose would have gotten a round of applause from parents,” says McAllister.
The district is coming out with its full plan sometime next week.
