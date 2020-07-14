Kannapolis sells Downtown Block Two properties

The buildings have prime commercial footage and are considered to be some of the most valuable and historic pieces of property in Kannapolis. They are located at 131, 133, 135, 139, 141, 143, 147 West Avenue and 115 and 109 West A Street (which used to be the home of the Kannapolis Police Department and the N.C. Music Hall of Fame). The parcels total 30,000 square feet of ground floor space and includes 11 existing apartments. LMG will buy Block Two for $1.4 million and invest an additional $2.6 million to renovate the commercial and residential spaces.