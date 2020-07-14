The heat goes on

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Every year, we know the heat is coming. Well, it’s here! We are in the middle of a long stretch of 90°+ days.
This evening will feature a few stray showers or a thunderstorm but most of us will remain dry. Temperatures will stay on the warm side until well after the sun goes down.
Wednesday and Thursday will be hot ones. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s. When the increasing humidity is factored in, it could feel like it’s closer to 100°. Rain chances remain low so even a cooling afternoon storm doesn’t look too promising.
By Friday and the weekend, we will get back to a more normal summer afternoon t-storm pattern. There’s a 40% chance all three days. Highs will be in the low 90s and it will be muggy.
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
