Gov. Cooper: N.C. to remain under ‘Safer at Home’ Phase 2 for three more weeks

“We want to be done with this pandemic, but it’s not done with us. We’ll continue toward the school year & work together with everyone’s safety in mind. The easiest & most effective way we can ensure our children go to school in August and ease economic restrictions: wear a mask,” Cooper continued. “CDC Director Robert Redfield said that if everyone could wear a face covering over the next six weeks, we could drive this virus into the ground. Let’s do that for our children, if nothing else.”