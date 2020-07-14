Gaston County reports first COVID-19 outbreaks at congregate care facilities

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Several COVID-19 outbreaks have been reported at a congregate facilities in Gastonia.
The outbreaks are the first to be reported at congregate facilities in Gaston County since the pandemic began.
Gastonia city officials say all of the outbreaks were reported within the past week at the following locations:
- Brian Center Health & Rehabilitation in Gastonia: 15 residents and two staff members tested positive
- Peak Resources in Cherryville: Eight residents and two staff members tested positive
- Holy Angels in Belmont: One resident and one staff member tested positive
- Carolina Care in Cherryville: Two residents and four staff members tested positive
- Alexandria Place in Gastonia: Four residents and one staff member tested positive
“These facilities have been good partners with us in working with our communicable disease team to ensure that the right steps are taken and that residents and staff members are protected,” Gaston County Public Health Director Steve Eaton said. “These facilities house some of our most vulnerable people, so we know outbreaks here can have an even more dramatic impact.”
Eaton says the facilities have taken the proper steps to test residents and staff and are taking additional precautions to keep the outbreak from growing.
Click here to view the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Service’s list of outbreaks at congregate care facilities, daycares and schools.
