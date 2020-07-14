Fort Mill School District to require masks at school

FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Face coverings will be required for students and staff returning for in-person learning in Fort Mill next month.
The district, which previously only planned to require face masks for teachers and employees, made the announcement on the updated requirements Monday night, as coronavirus cases continue to rise at an alarming rate in South Carolina.
“At this time the district will require the use of face coverings by students and staff for in-person learning when we return to school in August. The district is providing face coverings to all staff and will provide face coverings for any student who cannot provide their own,” Fort Mill School District posted on Facebook.
Plexiglass shields will also be installed around student seating in elementary school classes that may limit social distancing options.
Parents will have the option to register for the Fort Mill Virtual Academy or return for in-person learning. The registration window is being extended through close of business on Friday, July 17.
Last week, Fort Mill Town Council approved an ordinance requiring the public to wear face coverings while inside any food, retail and service establishments within Town limits and inside any Town government offices.
The ordinance, which took effect at 12:01 a.m. on July 8, requires all members of the public to wear a face-covering while inside establishments such as restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, commercial retail stores, and all service businesses, such as salons and barbershops.
Rock Hill and Chester, in South Carolina, also passed face covering ordinances.
A face covering is defined in the ordinance as a uniform piece of material that securely covers a person’s nose and mouth, such as a medical or cloth mask, bandana, scarf or gaiter.
The ordinance also requires all retail and service employees to wear coverings inside their establishments when working in areas open to the general public and when making deliveries or delivering pick-up orders, though those businesses will not be required to enforce the ordinance for their customers or any member of the public.
Violators of the new ordinance will be issued a warning on their first offense, but could face a fine of between $25 and $100 on any subsequent offense. Repeated violations by any establishment could also result in suspension or revocation of occupancy permits or business license for their location.
