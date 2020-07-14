Florence Co. deputies search for missing man with dementia

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities in Florence County are seeking the public’s help to find a missing 75-year-old man.
According to a press release from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, Allen Clifton Wilson was last seen around 9:30 p.m. Monday at his home on Newport Drive.
Deputies say Wilson may be driving a brown spray-painted 2015 Ford F-150 with S.C. tag “AGM-107.”
Family members reported Wilson suffers from dementia and may be confused.
Wilson is described as 5-foot-3 and about 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a purple Wilson High School T-shirt with cut off blue jeans and a black U.S. veteran’s hat.
Anyone with information on Wilson’s whereabouts is asked to contact FCSO Investigators at (843) 665-2121, ext. 375, Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or “Submit-A-Tip” on the FCSO free app for I-phone and Android telephones. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.