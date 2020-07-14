Families turn out for first day at Kannapolis Village Park splash pad

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - With the COVID-19 pandemic shutting down so many summer activities for families, when one does reopen, there are typically very strict guidelines to be followed. On Tuesday in Kannapolis, the popular splash pad at Village Park reopened, and families, eager to get out of the house, came out to enjoy it.
“Oh yeah, we’re having a blast,” said David Smith, who brought his sons, ages 2 and 5, to the splash pad on opening day. “We’ve been stuck in the house for quite a while and really just sticking to our backyard, so it’s nice for all of us to just get out.”
Before reopening, city leaders looked at a lot of safety factors.
“We are doing everything that we possibly can under the best CDC guidelines in order to operate this, said Kannapolis Communications Director Annette Privette Keller.
The capacity is limited, people buy tickets for specific 90 minute blocks of time, then the splash pad is closed and cleaned for thirty minutes before the next group is allowed in. Staff members are all wearing masks.
“And if you’re a parent or a guardian here, we ask that you wear a mask if you’re not playing in the water and tat you bring you own chair so that we don’t have to clean those, it’s your own personal chair,” Keller added.
Parents like David Smith say they feel like the safety measures in place here are adequate.
“I mean we feel pretty safe, since there limiting it to a certain number of guests, we thought it was fine to come out and enjoy the weather,” Smith said.
There is a ticketing process in order to make it easier for people to follow the mass gathering restrictions. Visit https://www.kannapolisnc.gov/Government-Departments/Parks-Recreation to purchase tickets.
A person may reserve up to eight spots per time slot. Admission is $1 per person per slot. Parents/guardians not playing in the water are not required to reserve a spot or pay for admission. Children under 12 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian 18 years or older.
