CMS to review guidance for upcoming school year after governor reveals reopening plans

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools leadership have called an emergency board meeting on Wednesday, July 15 to discuss plans for reopening schools in August.
At this emergency meeting, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education will review the details of Governor Roy Cooper’s Executive Order regarding guidance for school reopening, approve a remote learning plan as required by SB 704 and approve a reopening of schools plan as permitted by SB 113.
The meeting will take place at 4:30 p.m.
On Tuesday, Gov. Roy Cooper announced that North Carolina schools will reopen in August under “Plan B,” allowing both in-person and remote learning.
The “Plan B” approach lets students participate in a mix of in-classroom and remote learning. This plan involves some students potentially rotating schedules, with some students not coming onto campus at all.
Schools will also be allowed the option of completely virtual learning, as laid out in N.C.‘s “Plan C.”
Cooper said this plan is “a measured, ballanced approach that will allow children to attend but provide important safety protocols like fewer children in the classroom, social distancing, face masks and more.”
Face coverings will be required for every teacher, staff and student from kindergarten through high school. The governor says studies have shown overwhelmingly that face coverings reduce disease transmission.
To help, the state will be providing at least five reusable face coverings for every student, teacher and staff member. The state has already delivered a two-month supply of thermometers and medical-grade equipment for school nurses.
Two weeks ago, the CMS board shared a glimpse of what their local planning for reopening schools could look like in the fall.
Under a previously-discussed CMS Plan B:
- All Pre-K through eighth-grade students would attend in-classroom learning Monday-Friday during their assigned week, followed by two weeks of remote learning; one-third of each grade would attend their assigned schools in A week, a different one-third would attend in B week, and the remaining third would attend during C week.
- Students in grades 9-11 would have an A, B, C schedule, attending in-classroom learning Monday-Thursday during their assigned week, followed by two weeks of remote learning; these students would have remote learning on the Fridays of their assigned in-classroom weeks.
- 12th-grade students would attend in-classroom learning one day each week; these students would participate in remote learning on all days they are not in the classroom.
Plan C offers a remote-learning environment for all students, with all staff assigned to remote instruction. No students or staff would be in CMS facilities or use CMS transportation.
Meanwhile with transportation, under Plan B, CMS says only one student would be allowed per seat. That means 24 students would be able to ride on a school bus at one time which is a third of the capacity of what a CMS bus would normally bring in.
For daily health screenings at CMS schools, officials estimate it will take about 15 seconds for adults and 30 seconds for students. For example, 3,700 individuals might be getting onto a school campus each day.
