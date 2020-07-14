Cemetery vandalized at church in western Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - For the second time in three weeks vandals have struck at a cemetery at a church in western Rowan County.
According to the report at the Rowan Sheriff’s Office, vandals have knocked over and broken at least a dozen head stones at the Cedar Grove AME Zion Church on Hildebrand Road. Some of the damaged markers are more than 100 years old.
The most recent vandalism is thought to have happened last Thursday or Friday. A church member told WBTV that a similar incident happened about two and half weeks ago.
Damage is estimated in excess of $10,000.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rowan Sheriff’s Office at 704-216-8700, or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.
Tips may be submitted online: https://www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1007
