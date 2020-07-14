Burke County changing door locks to key card systems to help fight coronavirus

MORGANTON, N.C. (WBTV) - In an effort to lessen the amount of touching on door handles and door locks in county owned buildings, officials in Burke County will be using some of its federal coronavirus relief money to make a few changes.
As many as 140 door locks will be converted to a card key system to minimize touching.
Some doors will open automatically and in at least one county building, once inside, visitors will need to be escorted to the office they need.
“The project helps us to limit potential infections,” said County Manager Bryan Steen.
The cost will be somewhere between $300,000 and $400,000. The locks are expensive and the system to record everyone who uses a card key is as well.
There will also be some minor construction involved. It will also help in contact tracing, says Steen.
“It gives us a means of tracking people who may be in close contact in the event they do get sick,” Steen said.
Work on the project will begin shortly.
The federal money does come with a catch. The work has to be done by Dec. 30 or the money has to be returned.
