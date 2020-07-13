83-year-old man charged with drug trafficking in Stanly Co.

STANLY COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Authorities have charged an 83-year-old man with drug trafficking in Stanly County.
On Monday, Albemarle Police detectives conducted a search warrant on Hillside Lane and located approximately 40 grams of cocaine and “crack” cocaine, marijuana, non-tax paid liquor, and some property that police believe to be stolen.
Detectives arrested 83-year-old Clyburn Roy Moses Jr. and charged him with Trafficking in Cocaine, Possession with the Intent to Manufacture Sell and Distribute Sch. II, Possession with the Intent to Sell and Distribute Cocaine, Possession with the Intent to Manufacture Sell and Distribute Marijuana, Maintain a Dwelling for Controlled Substances, Possess of Drug Paraphernalia, and possession of Non-Tax paid Liquor.
Moses was taken to Stanly County Jail and received a $150,000 secured bond for his release. His first scheduled court appearance is July 27.
