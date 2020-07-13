83-year-old man charged with drug trafficking in Stanly Co.

Detectives arrested 83-year-old Clyburn Roy Moses Jr. and charged him with Trafficking in Cocaine, Possession with the Intent to Manufacture Sell and Distribute Sch. II, Possession with the Intent to Sell and Distribute Cocaine, Possession with the Intent to Manufacture Sell and Distribute Marijuana, Maintain a Dwelling for Controlled Substances, Possess of Drug Paraphernalia, and possession of Non-Tax paid Liquor.