16-year-old killed in shooting in Charlotte’s South End

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A 16-year-old killed in a shooting in Charlotte’s South End early Monday morning has been identified by police as Vontairius Doster.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say they responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call just before 2 a.m. at the Southside Homes Apartment complex off of Griffith Street. Officers say the 16-year-old, later identified as Doster, had already been taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound when officers arrived. Medical staff later pronounced Doster dead.
Police are investigating the case as a homicide and ask anyone with information to call detectives at 704-432-TIPS, or contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
No further information has been released.
Doster’s family has been notified of his death.
Monday’s shooting follows a weekend of several homicides in Charlotte.
