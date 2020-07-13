16-year-old killed in shooting in Charlotte’s South End

July 13, 2020 at 5:55 AM EDT - Updated July 13 at 6:35 AM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A 16-year-old killed in a shooting in Charlotte’s South End early Monday morning has been identified by police as Vontairius Doster.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say they responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call just before 2 a.m. at the Southside Homes Apartment complex off of Griffith Street. Officers say the 16-year-old, later identified as Doster, had already been taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound when officers arrived. Medical staff later pronounced Doster dead.

Police are investigating the case as a homicide and ask anyone with information to call detectives at 704-432-TIPS, or contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

No further information has been released.

Doster’s family has been notified of his death.

Monday’s shooting follows a weekend of several homicides in Charlotte.

