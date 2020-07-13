19-year-old dies from July 4 shooting injuries

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - A 19-year-old Rock Hill woman died from injuries sustained during a shooting on July 4.
Rock Hill police say the 19-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man were both shot on Bynum Avenue around 11:37 p.m. The 19-year-old woman was hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. She died Saturday, police say.
The 19-year-old man was hospitalized with gunshot wounds to his shoulder, chest and wrist. His condition is unknown.
The case is being investigated as a homicide, police say.
No names have been released.
