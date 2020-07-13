Wingate University employee dies from coronavirus complications, school says

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - A woman who had worked at Wingate University for more than 30 years has died from coronavirus complications, the school said Monday.
The Wingate community is mourning the loss of Ann Deese, an employee of the university for 31 years,
Deese passed away on Saturday, July 11, from complications related to COVID-19.
She most recently worked as a user-support specialist in the computer center.
“Our deepest sympathies go out to the family,” the university tweeted.
According to her obituary, visitation will be held Wednesday, July 15, from 12 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. at Lee Park Church, followed by the funeral, also at Lee Park.
Burial will be held immediately after the service at Trinity United Methodist Church on Trinity Church Road in Monroe.
